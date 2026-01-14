in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Models, PRM London, Two Management

Denis Jovanovic by Marina Vasilevskaia for MMSCENE Exclusive

Marina Vasilevskaia photographs Denis Jovanovic for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS story.

Denis Jovanovic by Marina Vasilevskaia

Model Denis Jovanovic is photographed by Marina Vasilevskaia for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS story shaped by natural light. The editorial unfolds in daylight and shadow, letting mood develop without interference. Denis moves through the frame with steady confidence, his presence calm and direct, giving the series an intimate tone.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Vasilevskaia keeps the approach controlled and minimal, letting posture and expression guide the narrative. She also handled styling, reinforcing the editorial’s cohesion through a pared-back wardrobe. Represented by Tank Agency, Denis comes through as grounded and assured, introduced with a clear, understated presence.

Denis Jovanovic by Marina Vasilevskaia

Denis Jovanovic by Marina Vasilevskaia

Denis Jovanovic by Marina Vasilevskaia

Denis Jovanovic by Marina Vasilevskaia

Denis Jovanovic by Marina Vasilevskaia

Photo & Style: Marina Vasilevskaia
Agency: Tank Agency

EditorialexclusivePortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Jana Kostic

BOSS Introduces NovaPoly Yarn With Taylor Fritz