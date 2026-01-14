BOSS Introduces NovaPoly Yarn With Taylor Fritz

BOSS stages the first public appearance of NovaPoly™ yarn on the tennis courts of Melbourne, placing material innovation into live professional play. The brand introduces it during the year’s first major international tennis tournament, where performance requirements remain uncompromising. Developed with Jiaren Chemical Recycling and NBC LLC, NovaPoly™ serves as a recycled alternative to virgin polyester designed for advanced athletic use.

The yarn enters competition through BOSS tennis apparel worn during matches in Melbourne. Jerseys, shorts, and caps constructed with NovaPoly™ face the demands of professional tennis, allowing the material to perform under sustained physical stress. BOSS ambassadors Taylor Fritz and Matteo Berrettini wear the pieces on court, turning elite competition into a proving ground for the new fiber.

NovaPoly™ originates from recycled textile waste sourced from both pre-consumer and post-consumer phases. Jiaren Chemical Recycling processes the recovered materials, while NBC LLC contributes to development support, resulting in a yarn engineered for performance-focused garments. A specific additive integrated into the fiber structure enables faster degradability compared with conventional polyester when placed in an anaerobic active microbial environment. During wear, the yarn maintains performance characteristics expected in high-intensity sport.

By introducing NovaPoly™ during live play, BOSS shifts attention from abstract sustainability claims to direct application. The Melbourne appearance situates the yarn within the realities of athletic movement, heat, and repetition, allowing material innovation to function visibly rather than symbolically.

NovaPoly™ represents the second textile launched under BOSS’s THE CHANGE initiative. The platform focuses on future-oriented technologies and design processes intended to address specific industry challenges. Within this framework, NovaPoly™ contributes to HUGO BOSS’s sustainability pillars, including initiatives that address microplastics.

The Melbourne showcase places NovaPoly™ within BOSS’s longer-term material strategy, where innovation advances through visible application. BOSS will release designs featuring NovaPoly™ globally beginning January 2026. The collection will become available online, in BOSS stores, and through selected wholesale retail partners worldwide, extending the yarn’s presence from professional sport into broader distribution.