Finnlay Davis Models Burberry Spring 2026 Collection

British fashion house Burberry presented its Spring 2026 menswear collection, built around the practical demands of dressing between seasons. The collection focuses on lightness, adaptability, and familiar house codes, shaping a wardrobe designed for daily use as temperatures shift. Each piece is designed for layering, with garments that work together effortlessly.

Outerwear leads the offer through lightweight trench coats and hooded jackets, finished with controlled accents of House Check. These pieces anchor the wardrobe while allowing flexibility in wear. Knitwear follows with Aran sweaters featuring the Burberry Knight, paired easily with logo-print T-shirts that keep the styling grounded and direct.

Seasonal checks run through shirts, textured co-ords, and signature sneakers, maintaining visual consistency across categories. Accessories extend the same approach. Chester bags appear in tonal woven checks, joined by leather-panelled versions that sharpen the overall look while staying functional.

The Burberry Spring 2026 menswear campaign features top model Finnlay Davis in a series of portraits set inside the home. The images place the Spring 2026 wardrobe within a lived environment, linking the collection to the joy of dressing between seasons.