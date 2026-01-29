Jonas Barros in Love Me More MMSCENE Exclusive

Brazilian model Jonas Barros, represented by IMG Models, takes center stage in the MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial Love Me More, captured by photographer Elys Berroteran. The series unfolds in an outdoor setting that positions the sharp lines of tailoring against the textures of an urban waterfront and industrial infrastructure. Whether standing along a rocky shoreline with a sweeping bridge and city skyline in the distance, or posing against weathered brick arches, Barros maintains a composed intensity that anchors the visual narrative.

The wardrobe features a curated selection of pieces from Suit Supply, Dolce&Gabbana, and Todd Snyder. Berroteran utilizes natural light to highlight the contours of the model’s physique and the fabric’s texture, alternating between the stark clarity of black and white imagery and the warmth of color shots.

Editorial: Love Me More

Photographer: Elys Berroteran

Model: Jonas Barros at IMG Models