Matt Bomer for Mackage Oasis Spring Summer 2026

For Spring Summer 2026, Matt Bomer fronts Oasis, the latest collection from MACKAGE that sharpens the label’s direction toward modern, transitional menswear. Known for precision-engineered outerwear, MACKAGE extends its technical language through lightweight layers and adaptable silhouettes designed for movement, travel, and shifting climates. Oasis frames dressing as a fluid condition, shaped by environment and rhythm rather than season.

Inspired by the desert and its shifting extremes, the collection balances protection with ease. Lightweight jackets, refined warm-weather layers, and versatile separates form a wardrobe that responds to temperature changes and daily transitions. The focus remains on control and adaptability, with garments designed to move seamlessly from early mornings to sun-exposed afternoons while maintaining a composed silhouette.

The color story mirrors the landscape that informs the collection. Soft dune tones and warm umbers anchor the palette, punctuated by flashes of papaya that bring energy without excess. Material treatments reference the desert’s textures through laser-cut snake-print leather, subtle palm-inspired motifs, and scarf-like prints. These elements appear with restraint, reinforcing MACKAGE’s preference for design driven by material intelligence rather than surface decoration.

The Spring Summer 2026 campaign places this vision within a cinematic narrative shot in Los Angeles. Starring Matt Bomer alongside returning MACKAGE muse Stella Maxwell, the imagery presents two figures navigating a desert dreamscape suspended between stillness and motion. Bomer brings a grounded presence to the campaign, aligning with the collection’s emphasis on calm strength and functional elegance. Maxwell’s return reinforces continuity while amplifying the collection’s sense of duality and balance.

“The narrative of two travelers searching for calm in a place that’s both beautiful and unforgiving felt incredibly human,” Bomer reflects. His perspective echoes the collection’s intention, where garments protect and support without imposing, allowing the wearer to remain present and composed. Maxwell describes the story as poetic, noting the tension between vulnerability and control that defines both the setting and the clothes.

Innovation continues to drive the collection’s construction. PrimaLoft®, a lightweight down alternative, features in key transitional styles, delivering warmth without weight. New suede executions introduce a refined goat-lamb suede, while double-face wool in herringbone patterns sharpens select tailored pieces. Brushed cotton with a cashmere-like finish introduces subtle pinstripes, expanding the menswear offering with tactile clarity.

Rainwear receives a focused update with multiple fabrications engineered for varied conditions, from ultra-light water-repellent options to triple-layer constructions with sealed seams. The Gabardine series rounds out the collection with lightweight wool coats, jackets, and overshirts that reinforce MACKAGE’s sport-lux sensibility and attention to proportion.

Launching globally on January 29, Oasis positions MACKAGE menswear within a contemporary dialogue on versatility and intent. The collection reflects a controlled evolution, where technical precision supports a lifestyle shaped by movement, awareness, and adaptability.