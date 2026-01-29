sacai x Carhartt WIP Returns with Deconstructed Outerwear

The fourth capsule collection from sacai and Carhartt WIP arrives on February 6. This release continues the partnership by subjecting iconic items to a hybridizing lens. The collaboration draws on the distinct visual identities of both brands to generate new forms. The designers identify signature pieces from their respective archives.

The collection builds upon a foundation of specific silhouettes. sacai provides the Balmacaan overcoat, the tailored suiting jacket, and the MA-1 blouson. These items represent the core aesthetic of the Japanese brand. Carhartt WIP introduces its own functional archetypes to the mix. The Detroit Jacket, the Chore Coat, and the Siberian Parka serve as the utilitarian counterparts. The design team unites these disparate elements into cohesive garments.

The physical weight of the pieces shifts through the combination of fabrics. sacai applies fine suiting fabric to the designs. The brand also incorporates nylon twill. These materials interact with robust duck canvas from Carhartt WIP. The contrast between the refined textiles and the heavy-duty canvas defines the hybrid layering.

Corduroy collars appear on select items. This choice references the utilitarian history of the workwear pieces. Tool pockets provide practical function. These elements ensure the garments retain a sense of purpose. Subtle contrast stitching runs throughout the collection. The thread outlines the panels and emphasizes the complex construction.

The range includes a total of nine styles. The color palette focuses on three primary tones. Buyers can choose from black, blue, and ivory. A beige option also exists within the collection. The official sacai online store holds the exclusive rights to this specific colorway.

The global launch takes place on February 6. Selected global retailers will carry the release. sacai stores will also stock the inventory. Online access opens on the web stores for both sacai and Carhartt WIP. The brands designated specific physical locations for the drop. Carhartt WIP Store Tokyo Shibuya will host the collection. Locations in Bangkok and Sydney will also offer the items.