Natal Masero by Samuel Paul for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Samuel Paul captures Australian model Natal Masero at Two Management for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive. Shot on the beach under bright sun and open skies, the series channels movement through light, texture, and presence. Paul focuses on Natal’s natural confidence, pairing wet looks with effortless styling that feels spontaneous.

Natal wears Hanes, Levi’s, Gucci, Emporio Armani, H&M, and Calvin Klein, with his own jewelry. Through Paul’s lens, the series captures sun, salt, and expression in pure form. Explore our exclusive MMSCENE feature with standout model Natal Masero:

Photographer: Samuel Paul

Model: Natal Masero at Two Management