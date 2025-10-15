Joseph Quinn Stars in Versace Greca Eyewear Campaign

Joseph Quinn fronts the new Greca eyewear campaign by Versace, an intimate study of character and emotion told through portraiture. Captured in London by Anuschka Blommers and Niels Schumm, with styling by Leopold Duchemin and creative direction from Dario Vitale, the campaign unfolds as a meditation on presence, precision, and control. Set within an imaginary mise en scène titled Room Six, the concept was outlined by British director Luna Carmoon, transforming the portraits into cinematic moments of suggestion and introspection.

The Greca frames define the visual language of the series. With their architectural lines and geometric balance, they express Versace’s sharp design identity while functioning as an extension of the wearer’s mindset. Each pair reflects refined classicism and distinctive geometry, carrying the iconic Greek-key motif rooted in the Mediterranean heritage of the house.

Blommers and Schumm shape the campaign with precision and restraint, capturing Quinn in moments of controlled focus. Leopold Duchemin completes the vision through refined styling.

Joseph Quinn commands the campaign with quiet presence and physical precision. Best known for his breakout role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, the British actor first built his foundation in theatre before moving to screen roles that emphasize emotional tension and psychological depth. His on-camera work often conveys power through stillness, a quality that translates directly into these portraits. Quinn continues to expand his career through both independent film and large-scale productions, including Hoard, Warfare, A Quiet Place: Day One, Gladiator II, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the upcoming four-part The Beatles biopic set for release in 2028.

In this campaign, Quinn turned heads with his confident, athletic look. The 31-year-old actor’s focused expression add dimension to the visual narrative, pairing Versace’s design language with an unmistakable sense of individuality. His presence anchors the cast, which also features British-Ugandan DJ and producer Josh Caffé, South American composer and multi-instrumentalist Ouri, Texan bodybuilder Wesley Glouchkov, and New York City line cook Giovanni Luciano.

Caffé moves fluidly between London’s underground club scene and international stages, releasing music through the Phantasy label. Ouri, a Montreal-based composer and multi-instrumentalist, combines classical training with electronic experimentation and hosts Drawing Doors on NTS Radio, ahead of her upcoming album Daisy Cutter, out October 24. Glouchkov, a Texas-based trainer, unites physical discipline with spiritual awareness, cultivating an online following of over 1.8 million. Luciano, offers an unfiltered view of culinary life, recently appearing in Addison Rae’s Times Like These music video.