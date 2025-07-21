Nico Borrello by Grant Maxfield for MMSCENE Exclusive

Grant Maxfield brings his focus to this latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS, capturing Nico Borrello in a series shaped by light, water, and movement. The editorial moves with the rhythm of its setting, where water and light shape the tone of the series. Soft reflections and shifting textures open space for movement and form to unfold naturally.

Whether Nico stands with water brushing against him or moves through open air, the series holds a quiet depth that shapes the mood throughout. Nico, represented by Ignite Models, brings subtle control to each frame, helping shape a series.

Photographer: Grant Maxfield

Model: Nico Borrello at Ignite Models