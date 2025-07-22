in Editorial, Exclusive, Fashion Model Mgmt Milan, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, One Management

Andrew Stepien by David Suarez for MMSCENE Exclusive

Stylist Fernando Fernandez and photographer David Suarez team up with model Andrew Stepien for our latest exclusive story.

Andrew Stepien by David Suarez for MMSCENE Exclusive

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer David Suarez captures model Andrew Stepien in a black-and-white editorial shaped by clarity and restraint. Set outdoors, the series channels a natural elegance through controlled framing and considered composition. Andrew Stepien, represented by The Dreamers and Bang Management, brings presence to every frame, moving with quiet focus across open terrain.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Stylist Fernando Fernandez crafts a wardrobe that complements the surrounding environment, letting texture and structure carry the tone. Grooming by Juan Ma Constantino complements the editorial’s aesthetic.

Andrew Stepien by David Suarez for MMSCENE Exclusive

Andrew Stepien by David Suarez for MMSCENE Exclusive

Andrew Stepien by David Suarez for MMSCENE Exclusive

Andrew Stepien by David Suarez for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photography: David Suarez
Model: Andrew Stepien at The Dreamers, Bang Management
Styling: Fernando Fernandez
Grooming: Juan Ma Constantino

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by admin

Nico Borrello by Grant Maxfield for MMSCENE Exclusive

Prada Presents Fall Winter 2025 Campaign