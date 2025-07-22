Andrew Stepien by David Suarez for MMSCENE Exclusive

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer David Suarez captures model Andrew Stepien in a black-and-white editorial shaped by clarity and restraint. Set outdoors, the series channels a natural elegance through controlled framing and considered composition. Andrew Stepien, represented by The Dreamers and Bang Management, brings presence to every frame, moving with quiet focus across open terrain.

Stylist Fernando Fernandez crafts a wardrobe that complements the surrounding environment, letting texture and structure carry the tone. Grooming by Juan Ma Constantino complements the editorial’s aesthetic.

Photography: David Suarez

Model: Andrew Stepien at The Dreamers, Bang Management

Styling: Fernando Fernandez

Grooming: Juan Ma Constantino