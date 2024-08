For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS model Sergey Kolpakov is captured by photographer Pavel Revenko. In charge of styling is Misha Ryabovich.

For this session, Sergey is wearing selected pieces from Rusmodern, COS, LIME, Zara, and Camper.

Photographer – Pavel Revenko @p.s.revenko

Fashion stylist – Misha Ryabovich @misharyabovich

Model – Sergey Kolpakov @lumo.se