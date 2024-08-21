Moses Sumney Fronts Rabanne’s Million Gold Campaign

Moses Sumney, known for his genre-defying music, has taken on a new role as the face of Rabanne’s Million Gold Eau de Parfum Intense. This collaboration marks a significant chapter in Sumney’s career, blending his unique artistic vision with the world of luxury fragrance. With critical acclaim from outlets like The New York Times and Rolling Stone, Sumney’s venture with Rabanne goes beyond a typical brand partnership—it’s a realization of a long-held dream.

Sumney has always admired Rabanne’s iconic campaigns, and now, being part of one feels surreal to him. “It’s been on my vision board for years,” he shared, emphasizing that this opportunity isn’t just about promoting a scent but about inspiring others. He aims to connect with a new audience, especially men who may not have explored fragrance deeply but are open to discovering it.

The fragrance itself, Million Gold, is a perfect match for Sumney’s taste. Crafted by Givaudan’s Christophe Raynaud and Quentin Bisch, it features a rich blend of woody and musky notes like vetiver, cardamom, and amber—all scents that resonate with Sumney’s personal preferences. He believes that wearing a fragrance that truly aligns with your tastes can make a significant impact.

Visually, Million Gold stands out with its gold ingot-shaped bottle and Rabanne’s signature XL link, continuing the legacy of the original 1 Million fragrance. Sumney appreciates how Rabanne combines class with accessibility, a philosophy that mirrors his own approach to art and music.

For Sumney, this campaign is about more than just a high-profile endorsement; it’s a statement on diversity and breaking norms. “Art is about who gets to create and be seen,” he said. “Being part of something this big as an indie artist shows there’s space for everyone, even those who don’t fit the typical mold.” Sumney’s role in the Million Gold campaign challenges traditional ideas of masculinity and opens up the luxury world to a broader range of voices and identities.