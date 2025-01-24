Discover Feng Chen Wang Fall Winter 2025 Collection

Feng Chen Wang finds creative inspiration in Shan Hai Jing, an ancient Chinese text dating back 2,500 years. Known for its vivid depictions of mythical creatures and uncharted territories, the text continues to intrigue with its enigmatic origins and timeless storytelling. For her Fall Winter 2025 collection, Feng reinterprets these fantastical elements, transforming them into a modern narrative of artistry and cultural expression.

At the heart of Feng’s collection are mythical creatures, reimagined as ceramic sculptures through a collaboration with the artisans of Jingdezhen, a city renowned for its ceramic craftsmanship. These delicate sculptures, defined by their flowing glazes and intricate textures, celebrate imperfection as an art form. The motifs inspired by these creations are woven into fabrics and printed across designs.

The collection leans heavily on earthy hues, grounding its fantastical inspiration with natural tones and textures. Vintage denim and a strong focus on outerwear anchor the collection, offering both light and heavy styles to suit various climates. Tailoring also takes on new forms, with bonded neoprene fabric introduced to replicate the appearance of wool while adding a structured yet fluid aesthetic to the garments.

The collection’s bespoke textiles are heavily influenced by traditional Chinese ink paintings. These in-house fabrics are hand-painted to mimic the fluidity of brushstrokes, creating a striking balance between heritage and innovation. This approach underscores Feng’s dedication to preserving cultural techniques while adapting them for contemporary fashion.

One of the collection’s most talked-about collaborations is with UGG. Feng reinvents the Tasman Lug shoes as sculptural designs, inspired by the mythical creatures of Shan Hai Jing. These wearable sculptures add a fantastical element to the collection, marrying artistry with practicality. The designer’s signature bamboo bag also returns, updated with painterly, multicolored effects reminiscent of traditional ink painting.

Creative Director: Feng Chen Wang

Stylist: Anders Soelvsten Thomsen

Makeup Artist: Näima Bremer using Fenty Beauty

Hair Stylist: Ilham Mestour using GHD Hair

Casting Directors: Manon Sassy

Runway Photographer: Giovanni Giannoni

Special thanks to UGG

Special thanks to Victor Ma