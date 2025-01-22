PFW: Discover AURALEE Fall Winter 2025 Collection

Ryota Iwai, the designer behind AURALEE, introduces the Fall Winter 2025 collection as an exploration of personal identity expressed through garments. Inspired by a friend whose eclectic style blends refined pieces with sentimental favorites, the collection pays tribute to the deeply personal relationship we have with clothing and the memories they carry.

Drawing from this intimate inspiration, Iwai crafts a collection that connects the past and the present, celebrating the way cherished items evolve alongside their owners. Each piece tells a story, reflecting moments of life while adapting to the needs of the modern wearer. The collection captures the essence of nostalgia through garments that evoke familiarity, such as a leather jacket reminiscent of youthful adventures or a knit cardigan tied to moments of comfort. These pieces are presented alongside contemporary designs that integrate into today’s wardrobe.

This vision extends to garments that feel personal yet versatile, a t-shirt that holds sentimental value shares space with a luxurious cashmere coat, reflecting how treasured keepsakes and new acquisitions can coexist in harmony. The AURALEE Fall Winter 2025 collection is thoughtfully designed to adapt to both dynamic city living and quiet, reflective moments. The silhouettes balance structure and softness, with tailored outerwear, such as cashmere coats and leather jackets, offering polish, while relaxed knitwear and blousons with vintage-inspired collars provide warmth and ease.

Colors add depth to the collection, with earthy shades like olive and charcoal complemented by vivid reds and greens. AURALEE demonstrates its focus on material innovation throughout the collection. Lightweight cashmere moleskin and minimally processed merino mouton fur highlight the brand’s focus on texture and comfort. Lamb leather with a vintage creased finish lends a sense of character, while washable silk fleece adds a contemporary touch. Rare yarns, such as baby suri alpaca and cashmere, enhance the knitwear, creating pieces that are as soft as they are enduring.

