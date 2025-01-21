Woolrich Black Label by Todd Snyder Fall Winter 2025 Collection

The Woolrich Black Label Fall Winter 2025 collection, titled “Ice Fall,” reflects the unyielding beauty and power of Northern Europe’s glacial and volcanic landscapes. Designed by Global Creative Director Todd Snyder, the 60-piece collection builds on Woolrich’s legacy of functional outerwear while introducing innovative materials and refined craftsmanship. The result is a collection that bridges the gap between technical performance and sophisticated design.

FALL WINTER 2025.26 COLLECTIONS

At the core of the collection are garments crafted to withstand harsh elements without sacrificing style. Oversized down parkas are adorned with tie-dyed glacier prints, evoking the frozen terrains that inspired the collection. Triple-layer bonded wool field jackets combine durability and elegance, while water-repellent nylon cargo jackets feature striking frozen lake motifs. Woolrich’s signature buffalo check shirt is also reimagined with reflective fibers.

Fabric innovation plays a crucial role in shaping the collection. Collaborating with esteemed Italian textile mills such as Olmetex, Limonta, Bacci, and Majocchi, Woolrich developed materials that redefine the standards of technical outerwear. Among the highlights are seam-sealed Foul Weather Parkas designed for unpredictable climates and 100% cashmere lumberjack shirts that blend warmth and luxury. Italian moleskin field jackets, known for their softness and resilience, are another standout. The use of X-Pac fabrics for luggage expands the collection’s functionality, offering lightweight and durable travel solutions.

The color palette complements the collection’s natural inspiration. Subtle tones such as Meteorite Black, Oyster Mushroom, and Cardamom Seed dominate, while accents of Aurora Red provide a vivid contrast. This carefully curated color scheme enhances the visual appeal of the garments and ensures versatility across both rugged environments and urban settings.

Todd Snyder describes the collection as an evolution of Woolrich’s “Rugged Luxe” concept. “This collection continues our ‘Rugged Luxe’ story, combining very technical silhouettes normally associated with being outside in extreme conditions and luxurious organic fabrics that were specially re-engineered to withstand the elements,” Snyder explains.