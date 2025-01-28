Vowels FW25 Delivers Artful Minimalism for Modern Living

Vowels unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, Everyday Life, during Paris Fashion Week, showcasing a refined and versatile wardrobe that redefines luxury through the lens of daily rituals. Creative Director Yuki Yagi continues to evolve the brand’s identity by drawing from the guiding philosophy of Shu Ha Ri—a Japanese concept of mastering and transcending tradition. With a focus on enduring, elevated staples, the collection strikes a balance between contemporary design and timeless practicality.

The collection’s foundation lies in its masterful use of premium materials and artisanal techniques. Relaxed cotton, wool, and silk shirting, presented in checkered and floral prints, anchor the range with understated elegance. Muted tones of blue and green enhance the collection’s approachable sophistication. Standout pieces include an M-1-inspired handstitched knitted bomber available in steel blue, black, and burgundy, as well as a wool mohair suit in rich black and chocolate brown, embodying a perfect harmony of tradition and modernity.

Adding a playful, artistic dimension, a post-Impressionist still life appears across key items like a split raglan coat, double-zip jacket, and work pants, crafted in custom polyester jacquard. A signature blacked-out varsity jacket adorned with chenille patches complements collegiate-inspired tees and clever reimaginings of the vowels wordmark. These thoughtful graphic details lend a fresh perspective to staples, while light and heavyweight knits underscore the collection’s versatility across seasons.

Accessories further expand on the theme of everyday luxury. Lightweight recycled nylon totes, commuter-ready duffles, backpacks, and sling bags emphasize functionality without sacrificing style. Each piece is designed for seamless integration into a modern global wardrobe, catering to individuals who value practicality with a sophisticated edge.

The presentation itself was a multisensory experience that enriched the narrative of the collection. Hosted at 43 rue de Montmorency, the space reflected vowels’ commitment to craftsmanship and community. Wooden furniture by Shin Okuda’s Los Angeles-based studio Waka Waka complemented the functional, understated aesthetic, while Paris-based café Dreamin Man provided refreshments, blurring the lines between gallery and gathering space. A Japanese-inspired listening bar, featuring custom speakers by Matéo Garcia, offered a contemporary sound design experience, with music curated by Cyrus Goberville adding an ambient layer to the exhibition.

With Everyday Life, vowels continues to establish itself as a leader in thoughtful design, offering a global audience enduring pieces that honor tradition while embracing innovation. The collection’s meticulous execution and immersive presentation reinforce Yagi’s vision of luxury that is both meaningful and accessible, proving that simplicity can be the ultimate sophistication.