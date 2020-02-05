in Advertising Campaigns, Craig McDean, Fabien Baron, Henry Kitcher, Hugo Boss, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns, Tim Schuhmacher

Henry Kitcher, Oumar Diouf & Tim Schuhmacher Model Boss SS20 Looks

Craig McDean captured Boss’ Spring Summer 2020 campaign featuring Henry Kitcher, Oumar Diouf and Tim Schuhmacher

Boss SS20
©Boss, Photography by Craig McDean

Top models Henry Kitcher, Oumar Diouf and Tim Schuhmacher star in Boss‘ Spring Summer 2020 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Craig McDean. In charge of styling was Ludivine Poiblanc, with creative direction from Fabien Baron. Beauty is work of hair stylist Paul Hanlon, and makeup artist Diane Kendal.

Boss SS20
©Boss, Photography by Craig McDean
Boss SS20
©Boss, Photography by Craig McDean

Bold tailoring meets refined casualwear in the new collection, which combines fresh colour, innovative materials and modern silhouettes. Mix and match the perfectly cut tailoring and sporty, relaxed pieces to create a look that is all your own.

Boss SS20
©Boss, Photography by Craig McDean
Boss SS20
©Boss, Photography by Craig McDean
Boss SS20
©Boss, Photography by Craig McDean
Boss SS20
©Boss, Photography by Craig McDean
Boss SS20
©Boss, Photography by Craig McDean
Boss SS20
©Boss, Photography by Craig McDean
Boss SS20
©Boss, Photography by Craig McDean
Boss SS20
©Boss, Photography by Craig McDean
Boss SS20
©Boss, Photography by Craig McDean

Boss SS20
©Boss, Photography by Craig McDean

ad campaignsMenswearSS20Top Models

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chanel

Chanel SS20 Eyewear Featuring Pharrell Williams & Sébastien Tellier

Y/PROJECT Collaborates With Canada Goose on FW20 Capsule Collection