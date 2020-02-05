Henry Kitcher, Oumar Diouf & Tim Schuhmacher Model Boss SS20 Looks

Top models Henry Kitcher, Oumar Diouf and Tim Schuhmacher star in Boss‘ Spring Summer 2020 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Craig McDean. In charge of styling was Ludivine Poiblanc, with creative direction from Fabien Baron. Beauty is work of hair stylist Paul Hanlon, and makeup artist Diane Kendal.
“Bold tailoring meets refined casualwear in the new collection, which combines fresh colour, innovative materials and modern silhouettes. Mix and match the perfectly cut tailoring and sporty, relaxed pieces to create a look that is all your own.“