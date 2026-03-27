Inside the Billionaire Boys Club x New York Yankees Capsule

Billionaire Boys Club presents an exclusive collection created for the New York Yankees, built through a series of apparel pieces shaped by baseball references. The release includes cut-and-sew garments alongside fitted headwear developed with New Era, bringing together clothing and caps within a single lineup defined by graphic placement and construction.

The YY Satin Stadium Jacket appears in navy with a light fill, snap front closure, and a contrast jersey hood, bringing forward a familiar stadium silhouette shaped through structured construction. Embroidered graphics appear on both the front and back, keeping the branding present while maintaining a clear surface. Alongside it, the NYY Nylon Windbreaker introduces a lighter layer with a full-zip front and embroidered detailing throughout, paired with matching NYY Nylon Windbreaker Pants that include full lining, an embroidered NY at the left thigh, and a Billionaire Boys Club logo running along the right leg.

Graphic development continues through the tees. The NYY Champion T-Shirt presents the arch logo at the front on a white cotton base, keeping the layout direct. The NYY Starfield Logo T-Shirt expands this approach, placing the NY star-field graphic at the front and repeating it across the back. The NYY Heart & Mind T-Shirt follows the same structure in navy, combining the star-field graphic at the front with the “Heart & Mind” mantra printed across the reverse.

A long-sleeve rugby shirt introduces a different format within the collection, carrying embroidered graphics at the chest, “Heart & Mind” text along the sleeve, and a large NY marking across the upper back. Its structured fit keeps the silhouette aligned with its athletic origin. A grey zip-through hoodie extends the range further, using a blocked layout that combines NY and “Heart & Mind” graphics within a single composition.

Headwear completes the lineup through caps developed with New Era, where structure and material define each option. The NYY Snapback Cap appears in navy with a structured build and a star-field NY graphic at the front, while the NYY Leather High Crown Fitted cap introduces a leather construction with an embroidered Billionaire Boys Club script at the side panel and a New York mark placed at the back.