Hyunjin of Stray Kids in a New Guess Spring Summer 2026 Campaign

Guess continues its work with Hyunjin through the Spring Summer 2026 campaign, placing the artist at the center of a new visual direction. Following his introduction as global ambassador, the campaign shifts focus toward a more direct and instinctive expression. The imagery moves away from nostalgic references and instead concentrates on movement and presence.

Hyunjin drives the campaign through a series of stripped-back visuals built around denim. The styling focuses on white T-shirts, wide-leg jeans, and bootcut silhouettes. The campaign frames Hyunjin in a more personal setting, translating his stage presence into a quieter and more self-assured form. His performance background informs the way he carries each look, giving the imagery a sense of direction without relying on theatrical elements.

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A Korea-led creative direction shapes the campaign’s visual language. This approach centers on Hyunjin’s identity and creative output, aligning the imagery with his existing audience while presenting a refined perspective.

Denim remains the core focus throughout the collection. Guess returns to essential pieces and places them within a sharper framework. The campaign introduces a recalibration of the brand’s codes. Youth-driven energy continues to shape the direction, though the execution now feels more focused and controlled.

The campaign centers on movement and personal expression, with Hyunjin shaping the pace and direction of each visual through his presence. The collection will be available in stores across Korea, in Tokyo, and at the Guess Jeans location on Melrose.