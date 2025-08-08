BTS Member V is the Cover Star of W Korea Magazine Volume 9

BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) takes the cover story of W Korea Magazine’s Volume 9 edition lensed by fashion photographer Park Jongha. In charge of styling was Kim Ye Jin, with fashion direction from Kim Shin, and set design by Lee Ji Yoon. Beauty is the work of hair stylist Choi Moo Jin, makeup artist Ahn Sung Hee, and manicurist Unistella. For the session, the K-pop superstar is wearing selected pieces from Celine’s latest collection.

The cover comes as BTS have confirmed their return as a full group after completing their mandatory military service. The band has announced a new full-length album set for release in spring 2026, marking their first group project since 2020. Alongside the album, they will embark on a world tour, their first since 2022’s Permission to Dance on Stage shows. Both the album and tour have been described by the members as a fresh chapter for BTS, shaped by the experiences they have had during their time apart. They have emphasised that the album will reflect each member’s ideas and musical vision, aiming to reconnect with the ARMY on a global scale. Fans can expect performances that revisit their past hits while introducing new material designed to showcase the group’s evolution.

It also follows V’s appointment as the new global ambassador for Coca-Cola. The brand selected him to front its “Best Coke Ever” campaign for Coca-Cola Zero, citing his ability to combine “intense energy on stage” with a “trendy charm in everyday life.” V has built a reputation that extends beyond music into fashion and art, making him a natural choice for the role. Speaking about the collaboration, he shared his happiness at working with a brand he has always loved and expressed his intent to “deliver the thrilling joy of daily life” while showcasing “the true value of Coca-Cola Zero” through the campaign.

Photography by Park Jongha for W Korea – see more at wkorea.com