Adidas is gearing up for 2025 with the launch of Anthony Edwards’ AE1 Low in the sleek Stormtrooper colorway. Taking inspiration from the early-2000s adidas Crazy 1 Stormtrooper, this design mixes minimalist aesthetics with a performance-driven build. Perfect for both on-court action and casual wear, the new iteration adds a futuristic edge to Edwards’ signature line.

The AE1 Low Stormtrooper features a dynamic contrast between a black textile upper and a titanium-white lower section. This sharp division creates a sculptural look, further improved by the white midsole that integrates with perforated uppers. The design’s clean, futuristic aesthetic recalls the iconic armor of Star Wars Stormtroopers, giving it a modern yet recognizable edge.

For added flair, the sneaker includes a reflective detail on the toe box, which catches light and adds a subtle futuristic touch. Red accents on the adidas logo at the heel and the outsole provide a hint of color, breaking up the monochrome scheme while maintaining its sleek design language.

The Stormtrooper release follows the AE1 Metallic Grey, another minimalist iteration of the Anthony Edwards line. Like its predecessor, this design focuses on neutral tones and clean lines, offering a versatile option for basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

Scheduled to drop on February 1, 2025, the adidas AE1 Low Stormtrooper will retail for $110 USD. It will be available through the adidas website and select retailers. With its futuristic design and performance-ready features, this release is poised to draw attention from both players and collectors.