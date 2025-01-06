Kenzo Celebrates the Year of the Snake

KENZO, under the creative direction of Nigo, celebrates the Lunar New Year 2025 with a striking collection that blends heritage and modern aesthetics. Red, gold, and black dominate the palette, while intricate designs feature the brand’s tiger emblem, embroidered snakes, and signature Boke flower motif, creating a line that celebrates both tradition and contemporary style.

The collection offers a wide array of pieces for men and women, including t-shirts, sweaters, cardigans, joggers, jewelry, and scarves. A standout is the embroidered sweatshirt, showcasing a Japanese-inspired depiction of a tiger and snake entwined in a golden “Kenzo Paris” frame. The design pays homage to the artistry of traditional embroidery while delivering a bold, festive statement.

The snake motif appears again in the form of a Boke flower, prominently featured on a red-and-white cardigan and a hemstitch sweater adorned with golden beads. This snake-flower hybrid serves as the central icon of the collection, extending to jewelry pieces, where it is reimagined as golden charms and pendants.

Balancing opulence and minimalism, the collection also includes black and red basics, each adorned with a golden Boke patch and tonal Kenzo logo embroidery. Adding a more festive touch, a red collarless cardigan with golden trims evokes the celebratory spirit of Lunar New Year, rooted in Chinese tradition yet styled for contemporary wear.

KENZO’s 2025 Lunar New Year collection masterfully fuses cultural symbolism with modern craftsmanship. From bold graphics to understated details, the pieces embody a festive spirit with a Parisian twist, offering something for both traditionalists and modern fashion enthusiasts.

The Kenzo Year of the Snake collection is available now at KENZO’s online store and select boutiques.