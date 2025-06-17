HUGO Transforms Split Into a Playground of Fashion and Sound

Split became the epicenter of fashion and sound this past weekend as HUGO brought its high-energy 2025 event series to the Adriatic coast. After last year’s memorable Belgrade edition, the brand returned to the Balkans with a larger-scale experience that turned Klub Porat into a multi-sensory playground. The night that drew over a thousand invited guests and unfolded across a series of immersive rooms, curated installations, and a music lineup that kept the energy peaking well into the early hours.

From the outset, the experience broke away from traditional event structures. Guests entered through a towering red HUGO logo installation that set the tone for what followed: a sequence of conceptual spaces that prioritized interaction over observation. The opening room showcased HUGO’s newest collaboration with Ljubav, featuring limited-edition T-shirts and sweatshirts that combined fashion with graphic commentary. The partnership set the scene for a night shaped around the brand’s pillars, individuality, creativity, and self-definition.

Further inside, the Neon Art Room drenched attendees in UV-reactive visuals, with a glowing mirror at the center capturing each guest’s reflection in unfiltered light. It wasn’t just about looking good, it was about seeing yourself clearly. Next came the surrealist Small World Room, where shrunken office furniture flipped perspective and turned guests into giants. Opposite that was a display of Fall 2025 pieces, a chance to preview the collection in an intimate format that stood in contrast to the surrounding spectacle.

Adding a layer of scent to the experience, HUGO installed a fragrance zone with an interactive scent bar and spinning wheel prize activation. This playful detail completed a brand experience that felt immersive from every angle. Throughout the venue, the look and feel of HUGO’s new vision came through, not in static installations, but in the way guests moved through the space, reacted to the rooms, and shared their own interpretations on social platforms.

The music delivered the night’s momentum. Regional DJs Luton and JOCK kept the crowd moving, leading up to a headline performance from global electronic heavyweight Hot Since 82. His set closed the night with precision, lifting the energy to its peak and turning the space into a unified dancefloor. Influencers and tastemakers filled the crowd, including Lazar Filipović, Mila Stajkovac, Sandra Mladenović, and Pave Elez, each dressed in head-to-toe HUGO, pushing the event further into the digital sphere through their live coverage on Instagram and TikTok.

Ahead of the main night, HUGO hosted a workshop at the Mall of Split where selected influencers and editors worked with students from the Italian design school Callegari to create custom garments using Fall 25 fabrics. This hands-on moment gave added value to what they later wore to the party, connecting the personal with the performative.

A regional promotional campaign leading up to the event, complete with radio spots, local giveaways, and store activations, ensured that anticipation didn’t just build in Split, but across multiple Adria markets. Branded ice cream corners and sewing sessions reinforced the idea that HUGO’s presence isn’t limited to one night, but filters into everyday spaces and unexpected corners of the city.

In Split, HUGO proved that fashion thrives when it leaves the showroom. The brand’s 2025 event was a modular experience, one that adapted to the people inside it and evolved with every room, sound cue, and post. By placing self-expression at the center and dissolving the line between fashion and nightlife, HUGO continues to shape a space where showing up as yourself is more than welcome, it’s the point.