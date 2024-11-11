Air Jordan 9 Golf Arrives in “Shadow” Colorway

The Air Jordan 9 Golf steps onto the green with a sleek new “Shadow” colorway, blending style and performance for those looking to up their game in sophisticated fashion. This edition stays true to the classic Air Jordan 9 silhouette while incorporating premium materials designed for the course.

Dressed in a deep black and dark charcoal, the shoe’s construction includes a blend of suede and leather, delivering a refined, durable look that’s as functional as it is stylish.

The “Shadow” colorway doesn’t shy away from bold details, with hints of True Red adding a striking contrast. These red accents highlight key elements such as the “Air Jordan” moniker, the sockliner, and the branding on the heel, while the iconic “23” embroidery and globe logo on the heel round out the shoe’s nostalgic appeal. The combination of smooth leather overlays with suede underlays brings a luxurious feel, enhancing both the aesthetic and durability, making it a standout on and off the course.

Set to drop on November 22, 2024, at an MSRP of $230, the Air Jordan 9 Golf “Shadow” will be available at Nike and select retailers, promising a blend of style, comfort, and high-performance appeal for the season’s final rounds.