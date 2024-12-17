Discover Ferrari Menswear Pre-Fall 2025 Collection

The Ferrari Menswear Pre-Fall 2025 Collection, led by creative director Rocco Iannone, draws inspiration from the cultural energy of iconic racing destinations. Moving beyond literal motorsport influences, the collection focuses on the atmospheres, artistry, and craftsmanship that define these locations. This approach results in a collection that captures contemporary elegance while reflecting the energy and motion of Formula 1’s global journey.

The collection introduces a sophisticated palette infused with depth and character. Rich tones such as cherry, wisteria rose, espresso brown, mahogany, and peacock blue dominate the designs, complemented by subtle touches of Ferrari’s iconic red and yellow.

Monte Carlo: Fluid Elegance

The journey begins in Monte Carlo, a place synonymous with motorsport prestige and cinematic glamour. This segment of the collection mirrors the refined luxury of the French Riviera, translating it into silhouettes that are light and fluid. Fabrics take center stage with iridescent twills, soft jacquard terry cloth, and delicate silk voile.

Denim receives distinctive treatments, including flame effects and stone-washing, while tailored pieces strike a balance with voluminous, airy cuts. Textural details, like three-dimensional knots, irregular stitching, and Ferrari’s signature polka dot motifs, inspired by the Prancing Horse, enhance the designs. These pieces reflect the charm and curves of Monte Carlo’s iconic streets.

Silverstone: Textured Tailoring

Drawing from Silverstone’s heritage, the collection embraces a tailored approach inspired by the countryside and 1970s English fashion. The fabrics are rich and tactile, with combed wools, mouliné cloths, and semi-matte tassels delivering texture and warmth. Check and tartan patterns are redefined with Ferrari’s design language. Chiné prints, on the other hand, channel the sense of motion synonymous with racing culture.

Craftsmanship is pushed further with intricate inlays, detailed scarf compositions, and graphic finishes. Cotton-blend Q-CYCLE fabrics and Prancing Horse jacquard patterns combine matte and glossy surfaces, injecting energy and precision into the designs.

Austin: Bold and Artistic Energy

Winter brings the collection to Austin, Texas, a city celebrated for its motorsport significance and vibrant creative culture. This segment explores bold material choices, with velvet emerging in saturated hues and innovative treatments like armored weaves and devoré finishes. Tactile elements, including shearling, fringed pleats, and astrakhan textures, provide richness and contrast, while micro-chevron patterns lend softness to the designs.

American Futurism and Bauhaus influences inspire the geometric color blocks and inventive inlays seen throughout this part of the collection. Highlights include shaved lambskin embossed with Ferrari motifs and denim improved with micro-needlework and fil-coupé detailing.

Accessories: Precision and Functionality

The Ferrari Menswear 2025 accessories reflect the same attention to craftsmanship and innovation as the clothing. Signature Ferrari details, including livery patterns and micro Prancing Horse designs, appear across bags and backpacks made from Q-CYCLE materials. The Ferrari GT Bag Soft comes in both textured finishes and napped calfskin, while the La Ferrari Dino Bag offers a sleek option in smooth leather.

Tote bags with raffia textures emphasize practicality, while footwear explores Ferrari’s driving roots. Sneakers and sandals adopt hybrid shapes, joined by sculptural clogs, heeled ballerinas, and reimagined lace-ups with square toes. Sculptural jewelry in metallic and painted finishes rounds out the collection, taking design cues from the curves of the locations that inspired the season.