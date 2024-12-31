Maison Margiela unveils the MM6 Sprinter sneakers, extending its tradition of reinterpreting vintage designs. Known for reinventing German army trainers under the “Replica” label, the brand’s latest release channels the spirit of Nike’s rare “Moon Shoes,” a highly sought-after relic in sneaker culture.

Created for the 1972 Olympics, Nike’s Moon Shoe is a legendary artifact with only 12 pairs ever produced. Its exclusivity reached new heights in 2019 when a pair sold for $437,000. Maison Margiela’s MM6 Sprinter draws inspiration from this iconic design, transforming it into a refined, luxury sneaker that stands apart.

The MM6 Sprinter showcases premium craftsmanship with materials like drill, hairy suede, and calfskin leather. Its clean, textured upper balances luxury and functionality, while Maison Margiela’s subtle branding replaces Nike’s swoosh. The sneaker’s tongue features the signature numeric logo, embodying the label’s minimalistic ethos. At the heel, the brand’s signature stitch ties the design to its broader aesthetic identity.

While the Moon Shoe remains an unattainable artifact, the MM6 Sprinter offers a nod to its legacy at a more accessible price point of $820. Available in three distinct colorways: Null, White, and Gray Ridge. The sneakers are crafted to increase their sleek silhouette while providing versatile styling options.

Available now on Maison Margiela’s official website, the MM6 Sprinter is a bold addition to luxury sneaker collections.