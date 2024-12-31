Nike Debuts Field General Snakeskin Pack

Nike introduces the Field General “Snakeskin Pack” for Spring 2025, honoring the Lunar New Year with a trio of refined sneakers. Available in “Dark Gray,” “Light British Tan,” and “Sail,” the collection elevates a classic silhouette with premium materials and bold accents inspired by the Year of the Snake.

The sneakers feature a durable leather base paired with soft suede overlays, adding depth and texture to the design. These understated elements allow the snakeskin-patterned Swoosh panel to stand out as the centerpiece. Depending on the colorway, the snakeskin design appears in gray, black, or light brown. Branding details, including a tongue tag and an embroidered Nike logo at the heel, complement the look. Tonal midsoles and outsoles tie each design together, while matching laces deliver a polished finish.

Building on the Field General silhouette’s reputation for balancing style and functionality, the Snakeskin Pack expands its legacy. It reimagines the sneaker with luxurious materials and thoughtful details.

Each colorway offers its own character. The “Dark Gray” provides a sleek, contemporary option for urban environments. The “Light British Tan” emphasizes earthy, neutral tones, making it versatile for a range of outfits. Meanwhile, the “Sail” colorway, with its lighter tones, is perfect for a fresh spring look.

With a price tag of $110, the Nike Field General Snakeskin Pack will be available at select Nike retailers and online in Spring 2025. Combining retro inspiration with modern craftsmanship, this release offers a stylish way to honor the Lunar New Year.