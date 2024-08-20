PUMA and Skepta are expanding their collaborative collection with the introduction of a new colorway for the Skope Forever sneaker. Following the success of their first release, which featured an iridescent finish reminiscent of early 2000s footwear, the duo is now presenting a more refined version named “Beige Black Ice.”

This latest iteration of the Skope Forever sneaker is all about subtle sophistication. The base of the shoe is made from beige mesh, providing a sleek, breathable foundation. This is complemented by tonal nubuck overlays, adding depth and texture to the design. The sneaker also features chrome accents, including a badge on the tongue that displays the PUMA x Skepta logo.

A chunky black midsole, paired with a chrome shank at the midfoot, offers stability and a bold visual contrast to the beige upper. The shoe also includes a glow-in-the-dark pattern on the upper, although this feature remains a mystery as no images have been released yet. This collaboration is part of a broader collection that includes apparel and accessories, allowing the artist to apply his distinctive style to PUMA’s sportswear heritage.

Set to drop on August 24, 2024, the Beige Black Ice Skope Forever sneaker will be available through PUMA’s website and select retailers, priced at $200. Take a closer look at the PUMA x SKEPTA Skope Forever in “Beige Black Ice” in the Gallery below: