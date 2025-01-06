Puma x LaMelo Ball MB.01 Alien Safari Debuts in January

Puma and LaMelo Ball unveil their latest innovation in basketball footwear, the MB.01 Alien Safari. This highly anticipated release combines cutting-edge technology with a design inspired by Ball’s otherworldly flair. From its galactic color scheme to its advanced performance features, the Alien Safari is designed to meet the demands of serious players while turning heads on and off the court.

SNEAKERS

Design That Captures the Imagination

The MB.01 Alien Safari features a vibrant blend of Green Glimmer, Pure Magenta, and Hyperlink Blue, layered over a safari-inspired print. The upper’s intricate design is crafted for durability and support. Unique branding elements include LaMelo’s signature winged logo on the tongue and his “1 of 1” motto emblazoned on the pull tab.

Performance-Driven Features

Engineered for peak performance, the MB.01 Alien Safari incorporates Puma’s CMEVA foam technology. This cushioning system provides superior responsiveness, ensuring quick energy return and comfort during high-intensity games. The engineered mesh upper enhances breathability while offering targeted support, critical for extended sessions on the court.

Built for Stability and Traction

For players seeking reliable stability, the shoe includes a TPU heel counter to prevent lateral movement during rapid shifts. The high-abrasion rubber outsole is designed with a specialized tread pattern, offering maximum grip and traction on various surfaces.

Attention to Detail

Beyond its core performance attributes, the MB.01 “Alien Safari” incorporates details that enhance both aesthetics and functionality. The laces weave through LaMelo’s winged logo, creating a secure fit, while construction reduces irritation and promotes all-day comfort. Interior elements, like the soft textile sockliner, further elevate the shoe’s wearability.

Release Details

The Puma x LaMelo Ball MB.01 Alien Safari is scheduled for release on January 10, 2025, at 4 PM GMT+1. Priced at $140 for adults and $120 for grade school sizes, the sneakers will be available online and at select Puma Hoops retailers.