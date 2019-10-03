Swae Lee Picks His Favorite Fits From ASOS Design

ASOS has collaborated with American hip-hop artist and songwriter Swae Lee (Rae Sremmurd) on a latest style edit. Following singer-songwriter Madison Beer and reality TV star Ovie Soko, this is the third style edit in the series.

THE EDIT IS EXCLUSIVELY AVAILABLE ON ASOS.COM!

For autumn/winter 2019, Swae Lee has picked his favorite fits from ASOS Design that are as versitible as his music and sound. Utility vests and reflective co-ords are paired with fluffy bucket hats and chunky trainers. And a faux fur animal print coat epitomizes his bold and unique style.

ASOS tapped Swae because of his signature style and ability to mix various genres of fashion just as he mixes his music.

In addition to the edit, Swae is the current cover star of the Fall issue of ASOS Magazine.