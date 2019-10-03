in Menswear, Style

Swae Lee Picks His Favorite Fits From ASOS Design

ASOS Collaborates With American Rapper Swae Lee on a Latest Style Edit

Courtesy of © ASOS

ASOS has collaborated with American hip-hop artist and songwriter Swae Lee (Rae Sremmurd) on a latest style edit. Following singer-songwriter Madison Beer and reality TV star Ovie Soko, this is the third style edit in the series.

THE EDIT IS EXCLUSIVELY AVAILABLE ON ASOS.COM!

Courtesy of © ASOS
SHOP THE LOOK

For autumn/winter 2019, Swae Lee has picked his favorite fits from ASOS Design that are as versitible as his music and sound. Utility vests and reflective co-ords are paired with fluffy bucket hats and chunky trainers. And a faux fur animal print coat epitomizes his bold and unique style. 

Courtesy of © ASOS
SHOP THE LOOK

ASOS tapped Swae because of his signature style and ability to mix various genres of fashion just as he mixes his music.

Courtesy of © ASOS
SHOP THE LOOK

In addition to the edit, Swae is the current cover star of the Fall issue of ASOS Magazine. 

Courtesy of © ASOS
Courtesy of © ASOS
Courtesy of © ASOS
Courtesy of © ASOS
SHOP THE LOOK

Courtesy of © ASOS
Courtesy of © ASOS
SHOP THE LOOK

SHOP THE LOOK

SHOP THE LOOK

SHOP THE LOOK

SHOP THE LOOK

ASOS

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

xavier serrano

WEEK ON IG: ALTON MASON, JON K, ASAP Rocky and more..
Jon Kortajarena

Supermodel Jon Kortajarena is the Cover Star of Código Único Magazine