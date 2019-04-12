in Videos

Carlo Sestini Models Canali for Milan Design Week Promo Video

Discover Milan Design Week Video Campaign Featuring Carlo Sestini

Images Courtesy of © Canali

Italian-born, London-based influencer Carlo Sestini models two Canali‘s Spring Summer 2019 collection looks in the 45-second video campaign that promotes this year’s Milan Design Week.

By fusing interactive, environmental scenes and clothing-oriented shots, the video story will build context around Milan’s design heritage. Sestini will take viewers on a visual journey of the renowned event, immersing himself in the atmosphere of deliberate product design while dressed in sartorial garments crafted with an equal degree of meticulousness and innovation.”

