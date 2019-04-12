Carlo Sestini Models Canali for Milan Design Week Promo Video

Italian-born, London-based influencer Carlo Sestini models two Canali‘s Spring Summer 2019 collection looks in the 45-second video campaign that promotes this year’s Milan Design Week.
“By fusing interactive, environmental scenes and clothing-oriented shots, the video story will build context around Milan’s design heritage. Sestini will take viewers on a visual journey of the renowned event, immersing himself in the atmosphere of deliberate product design while dressed in sartorial garments crafted with an equal degree of meticulousness and innovation.”
Images Courtesy of © Canali
