Supermodel Jon Kortajarena is the Face of G-Star RAW: It’s You. Own it.

Dutch brand G-Star RAW enlists supermodel Jon Kortajarena and Batwoman actress Ruby Rose to star in their Spring 2019 It’s You. Own it. advertising and video campaign captured in Barcelona.

“Enough pre-established rules. You’re most powerful, when you follow your own. With the new G-Star campaign, we celebrate you exactly as you are. With all the differences, and all the greatness you have to offer. It’s time to bask in all that sets you apart and go for it with the new G-Star collection. This season, 2 key G-Star pillars – formalwear and denim – have been unexpectedly brought together.“





Images Courtesy of © G-Star Raw