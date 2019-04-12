in Advertising Campaigns, Jon Kortajarena, Menswear, Scoop, Select Models, Success Models, Videos, View Management, Why Not Models

Supermodel Jon Kortajarena is the Face of G-Star RAW: It’s You. Own it.

Discover #GStarRAW #ItsYouOwnIt Campaign

Jon Kortajarena
Images Courtesy of © G-Star Raw

Dutch brand G-Star RAW enlists supermodel Jon Kortajarena and Batwoman actress Ruby Rose to star in their Spring 2019 It’s You. Own it. advertising and video campaign captured in Barcelona.

Jon Kortajarena
Images Courtesy of © G-Star Raw

Enough pre-established rules. You’re most powerful, when you follow your own. With the new G-Star campaign, we celebrate you exactly as you are. With all the differences, and all the greatness you have to offer. It’s time to bask in all that sets you apart and go for it with the new G-Star collection. This season, 2 key G-Star pillars – formalwear and denim – have been unexpectedly brought together.


Images Courtesy of © G-Star Raw

ad campaignsJon KortajarenaMenswearss19supermodelsvideos

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

IGs of THE WEEK: Shawn Mendes, Noah Centineo, Chad White…
Carlo Sestini

Carlo Sestini Models Canali for Milan Design Week Promo Video