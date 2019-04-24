VIDEO – MODEL TASTE WITH RYAN KEATING

Our regular contributor SINEM YAZICI shares with MMSCENE her MODEL TASTE debut video starring top model RYAN KEATING.

Represented by HEROES MODEL MANAGEMENT Keating sits down for an exclusive interview with Sinem talks the start of his day, favourite coffee shops and restaurants in New York but also start of his modeling career and more.

This is only the first in the Model Taste series, short interviews with New York based models going with Sinem through their NYC routine and favourite spots.

Scroll down for the video:

