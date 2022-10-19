Italian brand VERSACE presented its Fall Winter 2022.23 Watches campaign starring models Habib Masovic and Lulu Wood lensed by fashion photographer Drew Vickers. In charge of creative direction was Al Dente Paris, with casting direction from Piergiorgio del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Rudi Lewis, and makeup artist Cécile Paravina. The campaign highlights duality between classical codes and contemporary design and celebrates the brand’s culture of myth and luxury. The collection features six new pieces, mirroring brand motifs displayed in the seasonal collection.