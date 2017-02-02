Supermodel Jon Kortajarena is the Face of Balmain Hair Couture

Supermodel Jon Kortajarena teams up with Luz Pavon for Balmain Hair Couture‘s Spring Summer 2017 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Jean Baptiste Mondino at Iconoclast Image. In charge of creative direction and hair styling was Nabil Harlow, with makeup from Mayia Alleaume at The Wall Group. Production by Victoria Pavon.


