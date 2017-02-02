Supermodel Jon Kortajarena is the Face of Balmain Hair Couture
By |
Comments
Supermodel Jon Kortajarena teams up with Luz Pavon for Balmain Hair Couture‘s Spring Summer 2017 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Jean Baptiste Mondino at Iconoclast Image. In charge of creative direction and hair styling was Nabil Harlow, with makeup from Mayia Alleaume at The Wall Group. Production by Victoria Pavon.
Related Post
Related Itemsad campaignsSS17supermodels
← Previous Story Dirk Bikkembergs Spring Summer 2017 Starring David Trulik