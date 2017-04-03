David Gandy is the Cover Star of L’Officiel Hommes Switzerland Spring 2017 Issue

Supermodel David Gandy takes the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Switzerland‘s Spring 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Olivier Yoan. In charge of styling was fashion editor Christopher Maul, with grooming from Yin Lee using Sisley Skincare, and hair styling by Scott Ade at Larry King Salon using R&Co and Redken.

For the cover story David is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Valentino, Linda Farrow, Stella McCartney, Bottega Veneta, Bulgari, Dolce & Gabbana, Boss, Lanvin, Tom Ford, Dsquared2, Versace, and Emporio Armani among other.





Follow: Christopher @styleofmaul, Olivier @olivieryoan