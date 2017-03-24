Ricky Graham & Armand Puszta for New York Times T Style Magazine

Models Ricky Graham and Armand Puszta (both at Soul Artist Management) team up for Night Managers story coming from The New York Times T Style Magazine‘s March 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Collier Schorr, with styling from Max Pearmain, and set design by Kadu Lennox at Frankreps. Beauty is work of hair stylist Holli Smith at LGA Management using Bumble & Bumble and groomer Kanako Takase at Streeters using Laura Mercier. Models are wearing selected pieces from the likes of Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Salvatore Ferragamo, Dior Homme, Lanvin, and Giorgio Armani among other.





