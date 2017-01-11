Gabriel Aubry, Jon Kortajarena & Tony Ward for Balmain SS17 Campaign

Discover Balmain‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement starring supermodels Gabriel Aubry, Jon Kortajarena, and Tony Ward captured by fashion photographer Steven Klein. Hair styling is work of Garren, with makeup from beauty artist Diane Kendal. Concept and creative direction by Pascal Dangin at KiDs Creative.


See Balmain’s womnswear campaign starring Doutzen Kroes, Isabeli Fontana, and Natasha Poly on our DESIGNSCENE.NET

