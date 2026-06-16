Rio Uribe Defines the New Identity of RIO in Its Debut Campaign

Rio Uribe presents the first campaign for RIO, giving the Los Angeles label its clearest visual identity since Gypsy Sport adopted the new name in 2025. The campaign places Uribe’s personal perspective closer to the brand and defines how RIO plans to develop under his name.

Harry Eelman photographed the series, with styling by César Alvarez. The images introduce a controlled visual language that retains the defiant energy associated with Uribe’s earlier work. A sharper presentation signals the label’s creative development while preserving its connection to independent youth culture.

The campaign centers a Latino cast from varied backgrounds, drawing attention to the communities and cultural references that have informed Uribe’s practice since the label’s foundation.

Uribe founded Gypsy Sport in 2013 and built the label through an approach that challenged conventional ideas around fashion presentation and representation. Its work gained international attention for bringing sustainability, inclusion and cultural expression into a design language informed by sportswear and hand-produced techniques.

The transition from Gypsy Sport to RIO brings the designer’s own name to the front of the project. That change makes the label more closely connected to Uribe’s authorship and provides room for a wider creative direction.

RIO continues to treat clothing as a form of personal communication. Uribe develops silhouettes through sportswear references and artisanal processes, using design to support individuality and resist prescribed categories. The campaign carries those principles into its visual direction and introduces a label that feels more directly connected to its founder.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

The images also establish the tone for RIO’s next runway presentation, scheduled for September. With its new name now firmly in place, RIO enters its next phase as a closer reflection of the designer behind it.