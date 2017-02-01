Benjamin Eidem Star in Massimo Dutti Spring Summer 2017 Campaign
Discover Massimo Dutti‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement starring supermodel Benjamin Eidem captured by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey. In charge of styling was Marina Gallo, with makeup from Petros Petrohilos and hair styling by Rudi Lewis.
For Massimo Dutti’s SS17 womenswear campaign with Edita Vilkeviciute and Fei Fei Sun log on to our DESIGNSCENE.net
