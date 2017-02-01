Benjamin Eidem Star in Massimo Dutti Spring Summer 2017 Campaign

By  |  Comments

Massimo Dutti

Discover Massimo Dutti‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement starring supermodel Benjamin Eidem captured by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey. In charge of styling was Marina Gallo, with makeup from Petros Petrohilos and hair styling by Rudi Lewis.


Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti

For Massimo Dutti’s SS17 womenswear campaign with Edita Vilkeviciute and Fei Fei Sun log on to our DESIGNSCENE.net

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons