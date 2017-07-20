Christopher Einla is the Face Love Moschino Fall Winter 2017.18
By |
Comments
Up and comer Christopher Einla teams up with Giulia Maenza for Love Moschino‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura. In charge of casting direction was Simo Bart. Beauty is work of makeup artist Jessica Nedza, hair stylist Andrew Guida, and manicurist Annarel Innocente.
Related Itemsad campaignsFW17Menswear
← Previous Story Jegor Venned Models Mango Man Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection