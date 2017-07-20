Christopher Einla is the Face Love Moschino Fall Winter 2017.18

By  |  Comments

Love Moschino

Up and comer Christopher Einla teams up with Giulia Maenza for Love Moschino‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura. In charge of casting direction was Simo Bart. Beauty is work of makeup artist Jessica Nedza, hair stylist Andrew Guida, and manicurist Annarel Innocente.


Love Moschino

Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons