Clement Chabernaud Models AG Jeans Spring Summer 2017 Collection

Supermodel Clement Chabernaud stars in AG Jeans‘ Spring Summer 2017 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Karim Sadli. In charge of styling was Francesca Burns, with art direction from Johnathan Crocker, and set design by Alexander Bock at Streeters. Beauty is work of hair stylist Damien Boissinot and makeup artist Christelle Cocquet.


