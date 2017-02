Supermodel Fabio Mancini Poses in I’m Brian Winter 2017 Collection

Discover I’m Brian‘s Fall Winter 2016.17 advertising campaign featuring supermodel Fabio Mancini captured by fashion photographer Donnie Garcia. Styling is work of Vincenzo Quinto, with production from Liberi Creativi and Hivestudio. Makeup is courtesy of beauty artist Barbara Pastore, with hair styling from Henzo Lorusso.







