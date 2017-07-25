Jegor Venned is the Face of Tom Ford Fall Winter 2017.18

Top model Jegor Venned stars in Tom Ford‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. Styling is work of Alastair Mckimm, with makeup from beauty artist Aaron de Mey, and hair styling by Orlando Pita.


