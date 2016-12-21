Jordan Barrett Stars in Roberto Cavalli Spring Summer 2017 Campaign

By  |  Comments

Jordan Barrett

Top model Jordan Barrett stars in Roberto Cavalli‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement lensed by fashion photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli. In charge of styling was Marina Gallo. For the campaign Jordan was joined by Stella Maxwell.


Jordan Barrett

Jordan Barrett

Jordan Barrett

To see Roberto Cavalli’s womenswear campaign log on to our DESIGNSCENE.

Related Post

Harry Goodwins & Ralph Ward for River Island ...
Sacha M’Baye for H&M SS14 Menswear Coll...
Dylan Fosket by Jakob Axelman
Harry Goodwins for Stone Island
Renato Freitas by Leon Le
Arthur Gosse for Mango Sailing Gear Lookbook
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons