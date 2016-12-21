Jordan Barrett Stars in Roberto Cavalli Spring Summer 2017 Campaign
Top model Jordan Barrett stars in Roberto Cavalli‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement lensed by fashion photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli. In charge of styling was Marina Gallo. For the campaign Jordan was joined by Stella Maxwell.
