Top Model Jordan Barrett is the New Face of Versace Jeans

Jordan Barrett

Top model Jordan Barrett stars in Versace Jeans‘ Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photography duo Luigi & Iango. Creative direction is courtesy of Giovanni Bianco, with styling from Patrick Mackie, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Luigi Murenu and makeup artist Georgi Sandev. For the campaign Jordan was joined by top model Lexi Boling.


