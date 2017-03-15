Alessio Pozzi, Matthew Noszka, and Lucas Alves Model Just Cavalli SS17 Collection
Discover Just Cavalli‘s Spring Summer 2017 advertising campaign featuring Alessio Pozzi, Matthew Noszka, and Lucas Alves lensed by fashion photographers Luca & Alessandro Morelli. In charge of styling was Sabrina Di Gennaro. For the campaign Alessio, Matthew, and Lucas were joined by Jasmine Sanders, Frida Aasen, and Julia.
