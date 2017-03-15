Alessio Pozzi, Matthew Noszka, and Lucas Alves Model Just Cavalli SS17 Collection

By  |  Comments

Just Cavalli

Discover Just Cavalli‘s Spring Summer 2017 advertising campaign featuring Alessio Pozzi, Matthew Noszka, and Lucas Alves lensed by fashion photographers Luca & Alessandro Morelli. In charge of styling was Sabrina Di Gennaro. For the campaign Alessio, Matthew, and Lucas were joined by Jasmine Sanders, Frida Aasen, and Julia.


Just Cavalli

Just Cavalli

Just Cavalli

Just Cavalli

Just Cavalli

Just Cavalli

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons