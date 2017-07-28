Kit Butler Models Church’s Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection
Top model Kit Butler stars in Church’s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey. In charge of styling was Margherita Moro, with art direction from Marco Braga and Giuliano Federico. Beauty is work of hair stylist Rudi Lewis and makeup artist Petros Petrohilos. For the campaign Kit Butler was joined by Leah Rodl.
