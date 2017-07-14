Ferragamo and I: Kit Butler for Salvatore Ferragamo Fall Winter 2017.18

Discover Salvatore Ferragamo‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear campaign featuring top model Kit Butler captured by fashion photographer Walter Pfeiffer. In charge of styling was Suzanne Koller, with beauty from hair stylist Duffy and makeup artist Lucio Pieroni. Set Design Courtesy of Jean-Michel Bertin.





