Theory Spring Summer 2017 Starring Adonis Bosso, Nicolas Ripoll & Satoshi Toda

Top models Adonis Bosso, Nicolas Ripoll, and Satoshi Toda star in Theory‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Erik Torstensson. Styling is work of Clare Richardson, with set design from Peter Klein, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman. In charge of beauty were hair stylist James Pecis, and makeup artist Hannah Murray.



